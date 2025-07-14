Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors and Marines of Talisman Sabre 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    Social media video showcasing U.S. Navy sailors and Marines participating in Talisman Sabre 25, July 21. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 20:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971259
    VIRIN: 250721-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111166858
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines of Talisman Sabre 25, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    partnerships
    TalismanSabre
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    talismansabre25
    interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download