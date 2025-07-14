Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 22, 2025. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971236
|VIRIN:
|250722-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111166499
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Water Survival Training, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
