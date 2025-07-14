Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Water Survival Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 22, 2025. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971236
    VIRIN: 250722-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111166499
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Hotel Company Water Survival Training, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRDPI, Recruit Training, Swim Qual, Water Survival

