    Team Travis boosts readiness during exercise

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) conduct training during a combat readiness exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2025. EOD personnel are trained to neutralize the dangers posed by explosives and weapons, utilizing specialized tools and techniques to safeguard individuals, property and the environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    60th Civil Engineer Squadron
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

