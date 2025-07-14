Team Travis boosts readiness during exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) conduct training during a combat readiness exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2025. EOD personnel are trained to neutralize the dangers posed by explosives and weapons, utilizing specialized tools and techniques to safeguard individuals, property and the environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)