U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) conduct training during a combat readiness exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2025. EOD personnel are trained to neutralize the dangers posed by explosives and weapons, utilizing specialized tools and techniques to safeguard individuals, property and the environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:00
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|971216
VIRIN:
|250709-F-PA306-2001
Filename:
|DOD_111166165
Length:
|00:02:26
Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Travis boosts readiness during exercise, by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
