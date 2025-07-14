Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines and veterans with the Wounded Warrior Regiment begin the fourth day of competition with precision air competitions, indoor rowing, and the precision air medal ceremony for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 21, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971205
    VIRIN: 250721-M-XY116-1002
    PIN: 250721
    Filename: DOD_111165912
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 10, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    2025 DoD Warrior Games

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download