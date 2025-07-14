U.S. Marines and veterans with the Wounded Warrior Regiment begin the fourth day of competition with precision air competitions, indoor rowing, and the precision air medal ceremony for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 21, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971205
|VIRIN:
|250721-M-XY116-1002
|PIN:
|250721
|Filename:
|DOD_111165912
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 10, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.