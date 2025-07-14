MLAC 2025 Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video production to tease the commencement of the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, July 22, 2025. The Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant and Sergeant Major of the U.S. Marine Corps, is a gathering, convening senior naval infantry leaders from across the Western Hemisphere and other key partners who share interests in the region.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Gabriel Durand)