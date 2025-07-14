Video production to tease the commencement of the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, July 22, 2025. The Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant and Sergeant Major of the U.S. Marine Corps, is a gathering, convening senior naval infantry leaders from across the Western Hemisphere and other key partners who share interests in the region.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
This work, MLAC 2025 Teaser, by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
