U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Dominguez, the ultimate champion coach and a previous recovering service member at Wounded Warrior Regiment, talks about his experience coaching the Department of Defense Warrior Games and his time at the regiment, at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 17, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 12:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971201
|VIRIN:
|250717-M-MR595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111165793
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coach Robert Dominguez, by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.