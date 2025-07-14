Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coach Robert Dominguez

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez       

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Dominguez, the ultimate champion coach and a previous recovering service member at Wounded Warrior Regiment, talks about his experience coaching the Department of Defense Warrior Games and his time at the regiment, at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 17, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 12:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 971201
    VIRIN: 250717-M-MR595-1001
    Filename: DOD_111165793
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coach Robert Dominguez, by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warrior
    Limitless
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Adaptive
    DoD Warrior Games
    DWG2025

