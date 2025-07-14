U.S. Air Force Lt. General Stephen Jost, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, visits service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during Resolute Force Pacific 2025 (REFORPAC). REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 00:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971153
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-QH602-8155
|Filename:
|DOD_111164699
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025., by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.