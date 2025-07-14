Television news video on the US-Japan Friendship Cup Bodybuilding Competition, held at Yokota Air Base on Sunday, July 20th. This event not only fosters competition, but also a stronger relationship between US military and the Japanese community.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 00:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971150
|VIRIN:
|250720-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111164688
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Bodybuilding Competition, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.