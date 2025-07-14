Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Tabletop Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Television news video on Yokota Air Base's Tabletop Tournament, held on Saturday, July 19th. This event allowed members of Team Yokota to build a strong community through tabletop games.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 00:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971149
    VIRIN: 250719-F-HI767-1001
    Filename: DOD_111164674
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Tabletop Tournament, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gaming
    tabletop
    esports
    Japan
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download