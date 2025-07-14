Television news video on Yokota Air Base's Tabletop Tournament, held on Saturday, July 19th. This event allowed members of Team Yokota to build a strong community through tabletop games.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 00:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971149
|VIRIN:
|250719-F-HI767-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111164674
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Tabletop Tournament, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.