2025 Warrior Games Warrior Spotlight: Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo

Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo shares his experience with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. Nalley is a Team Air Force captain at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, a nine-day event composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|07.19.2025
|07.22.2025 00:15
|Package
|971145
|250720-F-TV052-9001
|DOD_111164619
|00:01:25
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
