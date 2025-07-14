A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during exercise Resolute Pacific Force (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971134
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-HK148-7104
|Filename:
|DOD_111164448
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Airmen with 177th Fighter Wing and 437th Airlift Wing land at MCAS, by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.