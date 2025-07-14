U.S. Airmen with 177th Fighter Wing and 437th Airlift Wing land at MCAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during exercise Resolute Pacific Force (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)