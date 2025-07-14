Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen with 177th Fighter Wing and 437th Airlift Wing land at MCAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during exercise Resolute Pacific Force (REFORPAC) 2025, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971134
    VIRIN: 250710-M-HK148-7104
    Filename: DOD_111164448
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen with 177th Fighter Wing and 437th Airlift Wing land at MCAS, by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan, Iwakuni, C-17, REFORPAC, USAF, DLE 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download