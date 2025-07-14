Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airforce F-16C Fighting Falcons land at MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Forces Pacific.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 12th, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971128
    VIRIN: 250712-M-BL115-1001
    Filename: DOD_111164365
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airforce F-16C Fighting Falcons land at MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Forces Pacific., by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS, Japan, Iwakuni, F-16C, REFORPAC, U.S. Air Force

