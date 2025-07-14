U.S. Airforce F-16C Fighting Falcons land at MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Forces Pacific.

U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 12th, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971128
|VIRIN:
|250712-M-BL115-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111164365
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
