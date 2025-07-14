Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jensen Runion, a senior drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, delivers his platoon's SDI speech on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 18, 2025. The SDI speech is delivered by all senior drill instructors at the start of their platoon's recruit training cycle and lays out what the recruits can expect from their drill instructors and what the drill instructors expect from their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

