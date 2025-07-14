Alpha Company Pick Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jensen Runion, a senior drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, delivers his platoon's SDI speech on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 18, 2025. The SDI speech is delivered by all senior drill instructors at the start of their platoon's recruit training cycle and lays out what the recruits can expect from their drill instructors and what the drill instructors expect from their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)