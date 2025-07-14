U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jensen Runion, a senior drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, delivers his platoon's SDI speech on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 18, 2025. The SDI speech is delivered by all senior drill instructors at the start of their platoon's recruit training cycle and lays out what the recruits can expect from their drill instructors and what the drill instructors expect from their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 18:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|971116
|VIRIN:
|250718-M-BL112-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111164120
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company Pick Up, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.