Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conduct search and rescue training in the Coral Sea during Talisman Sabre 25. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 18:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971115
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-TW227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111164113
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS America (LHA 6) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Conduct Search and Rescue Training during Talisman Sabre 25, by PO2 Cole Pursley and PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
