Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Conduct Search and Rescue Training during Talisman Sabre 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAL SEA

    07.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conduct search and rescue training in the Coral Sea during Talisman Sabre 25. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971115
    VIRIN: 250715-N-TW227-1001
    Filename: DOD_111164113
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CORAL SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Conduct Search and Rescue Training during Talisman Sabre 25, by PO2 Cole Pursley and PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download