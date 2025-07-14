Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman and 7th ASOS Airmen provide aid following Mescalero flood

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    Members of Team Holloman and Airmen from the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron supported flood relief efforts in Mescalero, New Mexico, on July 19, 2025. The volunteers sorted and distributed clothing donations, filled more than 1,500 sandbags to protect homes and infrastructure, and cleaned debris from the Mescalero Tribal Fish Hatchery, providing critical aid following a flash flood in the Mescalero Apache community area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971112
    VIRIN: 250721-F-WJ136-1002
    Filename: DOD_111164088
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman and 7th ASOS Airmen provide aid following Mescalero flood, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    29thATKS, 29thAttackSquadron, Mescalero, community, HollomanAFB, 49thWing

