Holloman and 7th ASOS Airmen provide aid following Mescalero flood

Members of Team Holloman and Airmen from the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron supported flood relief efforts in Mescalero, New Mexico, on July 19, 2025. The volunteers sorted and distributed clothing donations, filled more than 1,500 sandbags to protect homes and infrastructure, and cleaned debris from the Mescalero Tribal Fish Hatchery, providing critical aid following a flash flood in the Mescalero Apache community area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)