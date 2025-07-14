Members of Team Holloman and Airmen from the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron supported flood relief efforts in Mescalero, New Mexico, on July 19, 2025. The volunteers sorted and distributed clothing donations, filled more than 1,500 sandbags to protect homes and infrastructure, and cleaned debris from the Mescalero Tribal Fish Hatchery, providing critical aid following a flash flood in the Mescalero Apache community area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 18:32
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|971112
VIRIN:
|250721-F-WJ136-1002
Filename:
|DOD_111164088
Length:
|00:03:37
Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Holloman and 7th ASOS Airmen provide aid following Mescalero flood, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
