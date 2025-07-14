U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christopher Duke, a South Dakota native and a hospital corpsman assigned to Wounded Warrior Regiment, talks about his experience with the regiment during the Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 15, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 19:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|971102
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-MR595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111163820
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HM2 Christopher Duke 60 Second Spot, by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
