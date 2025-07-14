Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skill meets chaos

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard trains in a comprehensive field medical exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 17-18, 2025. The exercise prepared medics for mass casualty incidents. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 12:56
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    readiness
    213th Regional Suport Group
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    medic
    Pennsylvania National Guard

