U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard trains in a comprehensive field medical exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 17-18, 2025. The exercise prepared medics for mass casualty incidents. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970909
|VIRIN:
|250719-Z-PA178-9018
|Filename:
|DOD_111160020
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Skill meets chaos, by SGT Ashon Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.