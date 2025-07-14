Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Supply Offload in Dominican Republic

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 16, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 transports pallets from the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) to the pier during Continuing Promise 2025, July 16, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970718
    VIRIN: 250716-N-DI219-1001
    PIN: NDI219
    Filename: DOD_111157619
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CP25 Supply Offload in Dominican Republic, by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    USNAVY
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

