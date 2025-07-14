Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hosts German Minister of Defense

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral exchange with German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970712
    VIRIN: 250714-F-VS137-4959
    Filename: DOD_111157517
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts German Minister of Defense, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bilat
    Boris Pistorius
    Hegseth
    Germany
    SECDEF
    Pentagon

