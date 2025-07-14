Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Knowledge Management & Reporting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), developed by the 705th Training Squadron, and is used to help students prepare for the Kingfish ACE simulation—a learning exercise set in a fictional Indo-Pacific scenario. It focuses on knowledge management and reporting processes used throughout the game.



Topics include:

- Overview of the Turn, Task, and Conflict Trackers used to monitor operational progress

- How teams use the C2IMERA system to update airfield and personnel status

- Managing airbase conditions through the Conditions View interface

- Composing and submitting situation reports (SITREPs) every eight turns

- Internal communication procedures using the in-game chat system

- Guidelines for handling urgent requests through instructor coordination



The video highlights how structured information flow supports situational awareness and decision-making within the game/ACE framework. It provides a step-by-step explanation of reporting tools and processes as used during gameplay.