    Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Knowledge Management & Reporting

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Robert McNair 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), developed by the 705th Training Squadron, and is used to help students prepare for the Kingfish ACE simulation—a learning exercise set in a fictional Indo-Pacific scenario. It focuses on knowledge management and reporting processes used throughout the game.

    Topics include:
    - Overview of the Turn, Task, and Conflict Trackers used to monitor operational progress
    - How teams use the C2IMERA system to update airfield and personnel status
    - Managing airbase conditions through the Conditions View interface
    - Composing and submitting situation reports (SITREPs) every eight turns
    - Internal communication procedures using the in-game chat system
    - Guidelines for handling urgent requests through instructor coordination

    The video highlights how structured information flow supports situational awareness and decision-making within the game/ACE framework. It provides a step-by-step explanation of reporting tools and processes as used during gameplay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970709
    VIRIN: 250718-F-PT039-8475
    Filename: DOD_111157388
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Knowledge Management & Reporting, by Robert McNair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kingfish ACE
    C2IMERA
    Kingfish ACE board games
    Kingfish
    ACE

