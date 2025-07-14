The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) Change of Command Ceremony

The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) marked the formal transition of leadership from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory L. Masiello during a ceremony in Arlington, July 17, 2025.
The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|07.17.2025
|07.18.2025 10:43
|Video Productions
|970706
|250717-O-DP787-9993
|DOD_111157348
|00:34:49
|US
|1
|1
