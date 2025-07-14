Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) marked the formal transition of leadership from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory L. Masiello during a ceremony in Arlington, July 17, 2025.

    The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970706
    VIRIN: 250717-O-DP787-9993
    Filename: DOD_111157348
    Length: 00:34:49
    Location: US

    F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office
    F-35 JPO

