    6th OSS ensures a safe airspace: B-Roll

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Air traffic controllers assigned to the 6th Operations Support Squadron oversee the safe departure of aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 30, 2025. ATCs issue precise instructions, coordinate aircraft movements, and efficiently manage the flow of air traffic in and around the tower’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970705
    VIRIN: 250630-F-RI626-2000
    Filename: DOD_111157339
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Air traffic controllers
    6th Operations Support Squadron

