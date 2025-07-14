Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAF and U.S. Army Demonstrate Combined Lethality in Joint Readiness Training Center Debut

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08. The U.S. and Jordan share an enduring, strategic, relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise, along with both offensive and defensive tasks, demonstrating strong interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations. U.S. Army Central remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Video by Staff. Sgt Devon Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970704
    VIRIN: 250616-A-QA940-9261
    Filename: DOD_111157305
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

