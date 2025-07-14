Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Smiles: 6th Medical Group B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group ensure military readiness at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The 6th MDG provides routine exams, cleanings, and screenings for active duty personnel from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and other tenant units at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970703
    VIRIN: 250714-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111157301
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Smiles: 6th Medical Group B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    readiness
    Dental
    6th Medical Group
    contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download