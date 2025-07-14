Behind the Smiles: 6th Medical Group B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group ensure military readiness at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The 6th MDG provides routine exams, cleanings, and screenings for active duty personnel from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and other tenant units at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)