Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group ensure military readiness at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The 6th MDG provides routine exams, cleanings, and screenings for active duty personnel from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and other tenant units at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970703
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111157301
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Behind the Smiles: 6th Medical Group B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
