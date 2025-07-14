Marine Minute 28-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970702" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct small unmanned aircraft systems training at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, July 8, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nickolas Daniels and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker, Lance Cpl Matthew McDonell and Lance Cpl Joesph DeMarcus)