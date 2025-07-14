U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct small unmanned aircraft systems training at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, July 8, 2025. The wreath laying ceremony was held to honor U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nickolas Daniels and other Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker, Lance Cpl Matthew McDonell and Lance Cpl Joesph DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 09:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|970702
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-EB804-2182
|Filename:
|DOD_111157234
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Minute 28-25, by LCpl Jazlyn Baker, LCpl Joseph DeMarcus and LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.