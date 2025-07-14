Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center Staff Powers Readiness B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The 6th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center staff maintains the gym for members with access at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 8, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970701
    VIRIN: 250708-F-OS776-1001
    Filename: DOD_111157228
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center Staff Powers Readiness B Roll, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    6th FSS
    6th ARW
    contentcollectionweek
    6th FSS Fitness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download