Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50 Years of Navy Friendship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    250619-N-FB730-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE. (June 19, 2025.) Four retired Navy Sailors reunite at II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters, the site of the original Naval Regional Medical Center aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, to celebrate their 50 years of friendship that started at their first duty station on June 19, 2025. Veterans Senior Chief Data Processing Technician Linda Berry, retired, Chief Hospital Corpsman Kelita Anderson, retired, Chief Hospital Corpsman Trina Michaux, retired, and Hospital Corpsman first class Doreen Larkin, retired, met as junior Sailors at the Naval Regional Medical Center in the mid-1970s, and even though they all went through permanent change of station, they were all eventually stationed in Norfolk, VA where they remained together through retirement. (U.S. Navy video production by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970696
    VIRIN: 250619-N-FB730-1001
    Filename: DOD_111157154
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 Years of Navy Friendship, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    friendship
    anniversary
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Naval Regional Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download