50 Years of Navy Friendship

250619-N-FB730-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE. (June 19, 2025.) Four retired Navy Sailors reunite at II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters, the site of the original Naval Regional Medical Center aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, to celebrate their 50 years of friendship that started at their first duty station on June 19, 2025. Veterans Senior Chief Data Processing Technician Linda Berry, retired, Chief Hospital Corpsman Kelita Anderson, retired, Chief Hospital Corpsman Trina Michaux, retired, and Hospital Corpsman first class Doreen Larkin, retired, met as junior Sailors at the Naval Regional Medical Center in the mid-1970s, and even though they all went through permanent change of station, they were all eventually stationed in Norfolk, VA where they remained together through retirement. (U.S. Navy video production by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)