VITTORIA, Italy (July 10, 2025) Francesco Aiello, mayor of Vittoria, discusses the historical significance of World War II alongside U.S. military personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella (NAS). NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970695
|VIRIN:
|250717-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111157151
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, InFocus: World War II Commemoration, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
