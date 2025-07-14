TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Airmen assigned to the 507th Maintenance Squadron's electrical and environmental section, perform environmental control system checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at the 507th Air Refueling Wing on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 16, 2025. This video is part of a series, Maintenance Monday, highlighting maintainers in the 507th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force video by Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 09:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|970692
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-EX228-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111157136
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Monday: Electrical and Environmental, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.