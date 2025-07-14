U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces Conduct Historic Training Event in Louisiana - 90 Sec Highlight 4:3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 3d Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08. The U.S. and Jordan share an enduring, strategic relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise, along with both offensive and defensive tasks, demonstrating strong interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations. U.S. Army Central remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Video by Capt. Robert Smith/U.S. Army Central Command)