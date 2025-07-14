United States Army Garrison-Italy conducted a change of command ceremony on July 10, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, IT. Col. Scott Horrigan relinquished command to Col Vaughn Strong Jr. after two years of successful command. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 09:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970689
|VIRIN:
|250710-A-FG870-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111157131
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-Italy Change of Command Clean Copy, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.