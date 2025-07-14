Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Italy Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    United States Army Garrison-Italy conducted a change of command ceremony on July 10, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, IT. Col. Scott Horrigan relinquished command to Col Vaughn Strong Jr. after two years of successful command. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970687
    VIRIN: 250710-A-FG870-5053
    Filename: DOD_111157127
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Italy Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Darby
    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Del Din
    USAG Italy
    US Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download