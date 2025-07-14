U.S. Army Garrison-Italy Change of Command Ceremony

United States Army Garrison-Italy conducted a change of command ceremony on July 10, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, IT. Col. Scott Horrigan relinquished command to Col Vaughn Strong Jr. after two years of successful command. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).
