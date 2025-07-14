Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus: NAMRU Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 17, 2025) Captain Michael Proust relieved Captain Virginia Blackman as commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit EURAFCENT during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, July 17. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970686
    VIRIN: 250718-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111157108
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: NAMRU Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASSIG, AFN, EURAFCENT, change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download