InFocus: NAMRU Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 17, 2025) Captain Michael Proust relieved Captain Virginia Blackman as commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit EURAFCENT during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, July 17. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 08:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970686
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111157108
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
