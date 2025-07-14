Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Ring the Bell

    GERMANY

    07.18.2025

    Video by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Operation Ring the Bell is a grassroots bone marrow donation registry operated by volunteer Soldiers to get more donors into the national donation registry working with programs like Salute to Life to reach members of the military and veterans. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors) "Emotional Piano" by triangelx is marked with CC0 1.0.

