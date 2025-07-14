Operation Ring the Bell is a grassroots bone marrow donation registry operated by volunteer Soldiers to get more donors into the national donation registry working with programs like Salute to Life to reach members of the military and veterans. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors) "Emotional Piano" by triangelx is marked with CC0 1.0.
