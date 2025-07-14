video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Ring the Bell is a grassroots bone marrow donation registry operated by volunteer Soldiers to get more donors into the national donation registry working with programs like Salute to Life to reach members of the military and veterans. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors) "Emotional Piano" by triangelx is marked with CC0 1.0.