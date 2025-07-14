U.S. Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command; the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine; and 173rd Airborne Brigade tested the ability to drop a live M67 grenade using a Skydio X10 and a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command-developed Audible dropper for the first time in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 25, 2025. Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command, the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and 173rd Airborne Brigade all worked together to make this the first live-grenade drop from an unmanned aircraft system in the U.S. Army for conventional forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 07:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970656
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-OI040-8852
|Filename:
|DOD_111156854
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7ATC Drops Live Grenades from a Drone B-Roll, by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
