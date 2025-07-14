7ATC Drops Live Grenades from a Drone B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command; the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine; and 173rd Airborne Brigade tested the ability to drop a live M67 grenade using a Skydio X10 and a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command-developed Audible dropper for the first time in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 25, 2025. Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command, the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and 173rd Airborne Brigade all worked together to make this the first live-grenade drop from an unmanned aircraft system in the U.S. Army for conventional forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)