AFN Aviano TV In Focus: Brig. Gen. Clark’s Fini Flights

A video highlighting Brig. Gen. Tad Clark’s celebratory fini flights at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1-2, 2025. Fini flights are a traditional farewell sendoff for pilots, aircrew and distinguished members who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 07:44
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|970651
VIRIN:
|250714-F-YT022-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111156818
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
