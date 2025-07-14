Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: Brig. Gen. Clark’s Fini Flights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting Brig. Gen. Tad Clark’s celebratory fini flights at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1-2, 2025. Fini flights are a traditional farewell sendoff for pilots, aircrew and distinguished members who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 07:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 970651
    VIRIN: 250714-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111156818
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: Brig. Gen. Clark’s Fini Flights, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 Fighter Wing, Fini Flight, Aviano, F-16, HH-60W, Tradition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download