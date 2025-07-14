Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDEURO 2025: 7ATC Leads Combined Interoperability Training

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    During a LANDEURO Warriors Corner, 7th Army Training Command talks on "Forging an Interoperable Force: Combined Exercises as a Catalyst for 21st Century Readiness" in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. 7ATC's Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, Col. Mark Madden, and Col. CJ Kirkpatrick, along with Danish Maj. Gen. Brian Nissen, Deputy Commander Multinational Corps Northeast-Szczecin, talk about providing training and exercises that drive transformation and return on investment for global defense. The LANDEURO theme is Transformation in Contact: Integrating Industry, U.S. Army and Allies for Global Deterrence. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kammen Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 05:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970646
    VIRIN: 250717-A-OI040-9616
    Filename: DOD_111156743
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    tic
    StrongerTogether
    Train To Win
    LANDEURO
    EuropeAfricaInnocation

