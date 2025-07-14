LANDEURO 2025: 7ATC Leads Combined Interoperability Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During a LANDEURO Warriors Corner, 7th Army Training Command talks on "Forging an Interoperable Force: Combined Exercises as a Catalyst for 21st Century Readiness" in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. 7ATC's Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, Col. Mark Madden, and Col. CJ Kirkpatrick, along with Danish Maj. Gen. Brian Nissen, Deputy Commander Multinational Corps Northeast-Szczecin, talk about providing training and exercises that drive transformation and return on investment for global defense. The LANDEURO theme is Transformation in Contact: Integrating Industry, U.S. Army and Allies for Global Deterrence. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kammen Taylor)