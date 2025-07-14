Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Welcomes New Commander During Camp Zama Ceremony

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Marcus Hunter relinquished command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan to Col. Erik Davis during a change of command ceremony July 17 at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall.

    Additional footage provided by Jose Sanchez-Alonso, Luis Casale and Derek Mayhew, USAG Japan Visual Information Division

    #ChangeOfCommand #ArmyTeam #BilateralPartners #MakeADeifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 04:50
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama
    Change of Command

