    Day in the Life: C-130J Loadmaster

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    On this AFN Day in the Life, SrA Darren Battle, a C-130J loadmaster and airdrop inspector at the 374th Operations Support Squadron, talks about an average day on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 00:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970637
    VIRIN: 250715-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111156388
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life: C-130J Loadmaster, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

