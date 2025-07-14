On this AFN Day in the Life, SrA Darren Battle, a C-130J loadmaster and airdrop inspector at the 374th Operations Support Squadron, talks about an average day on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 00:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970637
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111156388
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: C-130J Loadmaster, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.