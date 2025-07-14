Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd CJCS Shouts Out USFK

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    22nd United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, gives a shoutout to the United States Forces Korea at Osan Air Base on July 11, 2025. Caine spoke about the continuing mission success and the ever-strengthening alliance between the United States and South Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 21:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 970620
    VIRIN: 250715-A-YG297-2004
    Filename: DOD_111156185
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    ROK-US Alliance
    United States Forces Korea
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    South Korea
    Dan Caine

