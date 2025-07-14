22nd United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, gives a shoutout to the United States Forces Korea at Osan Air Base on July 11, 2025. Caine spoke about the continuing mission success and the ever-strengthening alliance between the United States and South Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 21:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|970620
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-YG297-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_111156185
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd CJCS Shouts Out USFK, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.