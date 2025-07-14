U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970600
|VIRIN:
|250714-Z-WA102-1051
|Filename:
|DOD_111156051
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 203ARS KC-135 Take Off, Talisman Sabre B-Roll, by TSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
