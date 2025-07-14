Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    203ARS KC-135 Take Off, Talisman Sabre B-Roll

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and launch a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970600
    VIRIN: 250714-Z-WA102-1051
    Filename: DOD_111156051
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    KC-135
    refuel
    Hawaii ANG
    TS25
    talismansabre25
    PACAF

