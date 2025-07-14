Koa Moana 25 Marines Participate in July 4th Celebration

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a joint service color guard during an Independence Day ceremony hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Palau during Koa Moana 25, July 14, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
