Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: National Best Warrior Competitors Participate in a 15-Mile Ruck - 2025 National Best Warrior

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Andrew Crowl 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, competing in Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2025, complete a 15-mile ruck march and participate in lane #2 event activities as part of the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 17, 2025, in Big Pool, MD. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Andrew Crowl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970596
    VIRIN: 250717-A-GM804-6803
    Filename: DOD_111155965
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: National Best Warrior Competitors Participate in a 15-Mile Ruck - 2025 National Best Warrior, by SPC Andrew Crowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARNG
    BWC
    NBWC25
    thisismyguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download