B-Roll: National Best Warrior Competitors Participate in a 15-Mile Ruck - 2025 National Best Warrior

U.S. Soldiers, competing in Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2025, complete a 15-mile ruck march and participate in lane #2 event activities as part of the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 17, 2025, in Big Pool, MD. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Andrew Crowl)
