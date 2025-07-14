OP Ironclad CH-53E Pilot Reel

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Bober, a CH-53E Super Stallion pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses the importance of maintaining military discipline and standards on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 17, 2025. Operation Ironclad is a I Marine Expeditionary Force initiative that emphasizes how individual proficiency, personal discipline, and unit cohesion lead to victory on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|07.16.2025
|07.17.2025 18:54
|Video Productions
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
