OP Ironclad CH-53E Pilot Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Bober, a CH-53E Super Stallion pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses the importance of maintaining military discipline and standards on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 17, 2025. Operation Ironclad is a I Marine Expeditionary Force initiative that emphasizes how individual proficiency, personal discipline, and unit cohesion lead to victory on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)