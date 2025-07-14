Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OP Ironclad CH-53E Pilot Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Bober, a CH-53E Super Stallion pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses the importance of maintaining military discipline and standards on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 17, 2025. Operation Ironclad is a I Marine Expeditionary Force initiative that emphasizes how individual proficiency, personal discipline, and unit cohesion lead to victory on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970589
    VIRIN: 250716-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_111155813
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OP Ironclad CH-53E Pilot Reel, by SSgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMH-465
    hmh-465, CH-53E, 3rd MAW, Operation Ironclad, OP Ironclad, Ironclad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download