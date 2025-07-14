U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers complete a 15 mile ruck march and participate in the Maryland Games during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, at Big Pool, Maryland, July 17, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. La Marr Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970578
|VIRIN:
|250717-Z-ME349-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111155608
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Ruck and Maryland Games - 2025 National Best Warrior, by SPC La Marr Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
