Command Sgt. Maj. Meara Brown Introduces National Best Warrior Competition Day 4

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Meara Brown, from the Georgia Army National Guard, introduces the National Best Warrior Competition day four events at Fort Frederick, July 17, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience, and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970576
|VIRIN:
|250717-Z-RM409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111155591
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
