    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) launches a Standard Missile 3 against a ballistic missile target during Formidable Shield 2025

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (May 20, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), launches a Standard Missile 3 against a ballistic missile target during At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970570
    VIRIN: 250520-N-LX270-3001
    Filename: DOD_111155501
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) launches a Standard Missile 3 against a ballistic missile target during Formidable Shield 2025, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    Formidable Shield 2025
    Wolfpack

