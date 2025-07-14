Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors throw axes and and perform high intensity interval training - 2025 National Best Warrior

    BIG POOL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors throw axes and and perform high intensity interval training during the fourth day of the 2025 National Best Warrior Competition in Big Pool, Maryland, July 17, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Christina Chang)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 17:00
