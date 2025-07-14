Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley (DDG84) conducts a replenishment at-sea during exercise Formidable Shield 2025.

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    NORWEGIAN SEA, Norway– (May 09, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG84), conduct a replenishment at-sea during exercise At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970562
    VIRIN: 250509-N-LX270-3001
    Filename: DOD_111155391
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG84) conducts a replenishment at-sea during exercise Formidable Shield 2025., by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USS Bulkeley DDG 84
    Formidable Shield 2025
    Wolfpack

