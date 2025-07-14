NORWEGIAN SEA, Norway– (May 07, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG84), participate in at sea maneuvering during exercise At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970561
|VIRIN:
|250507-N-LX270-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111155374
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Bulkeley participates in at sea maneuvering during exercise Formidable Shield (FS) 2025, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
